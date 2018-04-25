16-year-old Sanford boy arrested in man's killing, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A 16-year-old Sanford boy is facing first-degree murder charges for a man’s death in December.
Phillip Hunt was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Lester Inman, police said.
Related Headlines
-
Wrong-way driver on I-4 near Sanford not reported prior to deadly crash,…
-
Police: Man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old in Sanford
-
Seminole High School student claims security guard body-slammed him
-
FWC rescues manatee hit by boat near Sanford marina
-
Man points gun at gas station clerk, steals boxes of cigars, Sanford police say
-
State restricts license of massage therapist accused of inappropriately…
Inman was shot and killed Dec. 27 while he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive.
Read: Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Sanford
"Today, the months of hard work and perseverance of our investigators has paid off. The person who recklessly and callously took the life of Lester Inman was taken off of our streets,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith in a news release. “We are thankful for the patience and support the community showed our investigators during the past few months. We hope this helps Lester's family and friends begin to heal knowing his murderer will be brought to justice."
A motive has not been released.
No other details have been released.
Check back on wftv.com for more about this developing story.
RELATED STORIES:
- New police substation opens in Sanford as homicides reach 10-year high
- 9 Investigates: Sanford Neighborhood Response Unit set up to fight crime
- As Sanford sees overall crime rates drop, homicide numbers highest in nearly a decade, chief says
#Breaking #MediaRelease— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) April 25, 2018
Sanford Police Arrest Subject in Connection with December Homicide pic.twitter.com/B2uRzFdsLh
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}