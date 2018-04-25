  • 16-year-old Sanford boy arrested in man's killing, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - A 16-year-old Sanford boy is facing first-degree murder charges for a man’s death in December.

    Phillip Hunt was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Lester Inman, police said.

    Inman was shot and killed Dec. 27 while he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive.

    Read: Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Sanford

    "Today, the months of hard work and perseverance of our investigators has paid off. The person who recklessly and callously took the life of Lester Inman was taken off of our streets,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith in a news release. “We are thankful for the patience and support the community showed our investigators during the past few months. We hope this helps Lester's family and friends begin to heal knowing his murderer will be brought to justice."

    A motive has not been released.

    No other details have been released.

    16-year-old Sanford boy arrested in man's killing, police say

