Boy, 17, accused of fatally shooting woman, 18, in the back after argument on sidewalk in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman in the back after an argument on an Orlando sidewalk over the weekend.
Orlando police said they arrested Caleb Smith, 17, on a charge of second-degree murder on Friday related to the deadly shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened on Bel Air Avenue near Curry Ford Road around 2:55 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a man and a woman, identified as Anguely Rodriguez-Torres, 18, were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a man who claimed he knew them. Investigators said the suspect got into a short argument with the pair, shot the woman in the back, and fled the area.
Rodriguez-Torres later died at the hospital.
Police said Smith was arrested Friday on the murder charge, as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.
