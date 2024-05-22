1st tropical wave forms -- 9 days before the start of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Tuesday -- nine days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the wave is the first to form in 2024, but it certainly will not be the last this season.

“The first of about 60 tropical waves is moving west over the Atlantic,” he said. “I don’t expect this one to develop, but record warm waters and more favorable overall conditions will lead to an active season ahead.”

Photos: What will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Watch a live, detailed update from Tom Terry on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

See this year’s hurricane names below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Photos: 2024 hurricane names

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps ahead of the start of hurricane season.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group