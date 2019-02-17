0 Cousins arrested in connection with double homicide in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a January double homicide in Marion County, deputies said.

Andy Fockler, 38, and his stepson, Bailey Zylo, 18, were shot and killed Jan. 29 inside their home on SE 151st Place Road in Weirsdale.

"They did a really good job. I didn't think it would take this long with all the pictures they had, and all the cameras they had inside the house and outside the house," said John Zylo, the victim's grandfather, speaking of the authorities involved in the case.

One suspect, Isaiah Richard, 20, was arrested in Alachua County and the second, Emanuel Tuggerson, 19, was already in Marion County Jail on unrelated charges, investigators said.

The suspects are cousins.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted and robbed but have not said what was taken.

If alive, Bailey Zylo would have graduated Friday. Instead, his sister will walk in his place and accept his diploma.

Both Richard and Tuggerson face two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims' families told Channel 9's Myrt Price they want prosecutors to seek the death penalty for both suspects.

Tuggerson told Eyewitness News during a jailhouse interview that he didn't do anything wrong and has no idea why he is charged in the deaths.

"I honestly don't know what's going on or why I'm being charged," Tuggerson said.

He said he never met the victims in his life.

Tuggerson told Eyewitness News he's never been in trouble with the law before, but court records said he's been arrested on previous robbery and home invasion charges.

