2 dead at Altamonte Springs apartment complex, fire officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — First responders found two people dead at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs Monday night, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

Police and firefighters responded to Villa del Mar apartments on Sabal Palm Circle off Palm Springs Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m.

SCFD confirmed that two people were found dead at that location, but no details were available about what led up to the deaths.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Channel 9 saw Altamonte Springs police still at the apartment complex.

WFTV has reached out to investigators for more details about the crime scene.

