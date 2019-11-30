2 DeLand children missing after unsupervised custody visit, officials say

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two children are missing after they were last seen Friday with their mother, who lost custody of them, at a Lowe's in DeLand.
Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, were reported missing after they were not returned to their grandparents Friday at 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
The children's mother, Margarita Guiterrez, met the children at a Lowe's in DeLand during an unsupervised visit, deputies said.
According to officials, Guiterrez is driving an unknown vehicle. Marion County deputies attempted to contact Guiterrez and the children at their mother's home but were unsuccessful.
The children's grandmother was given custody due to a violent domestic living environment with Guiterrez and her boyfriend.
Anyone with information regarding the children's location is asked to call 911 or the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-239-8276.
