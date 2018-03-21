0 2 Flagler County court deputies reassigned after internal affairs investigation

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Flagler County court staffer described the courthouse's environment as having "an air of intimidation and fear."

An internal affairs investigation was launched after allegations were made that deputies were using racially charged language and sending explicit photos.

The investigation, which was completed last month, resulted in the two deputies involved being reassigned.

Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday emailed a memo ordering that the inquiry into these deputies be reopened -- the same day Channel 9's Michael Springer requested the internal affairs report.

The report that Channel 9 obtained from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office describes the courthouse as an "untenable work environment," and employees blame it on the alleged behavior of Sgt. John Bray and Deputy Jeffery Puritis.

Two female courthouse employees said Puritis made racists remarks and sent inappropriate photos, and Bray used profane language, according to the report.

One allegation said Puritis texted a judge's assistant a photograph of "a woman wearing see-through lingerie."

Puritis is also accused of asking one employee "why she listens to n---- music" and asking the employee for a "boob shot," the report said.

The report said the same female employee complained that Bray told her "don't tell us how to do our f---- jobs" and "yeah, I have a problem with your f--- mouth" when she went to ask for a bailiff.

Springer visited Bray and Puritis' homes Wednesday, but neither man answered their door.

In the report, Bray denies using profane language. Puritis was given a "written reprimand" for sending the photo.

The report concluded that there were two people who witnessed the remaining allegations, but only one witness would provide a sworn statement, and "they could not confirm any of the remaining allegations."

Each of the deputies mentioned in the report were given the 2016 unit citation award for their professionalism and promotion of courthouse safety.

Bray is now assigned to the Palm Coast district office, and Puritis is assigned to road patrol.

