2 men facing murder charges for fatal shooting outside Pine Hills McDonald's

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are facing murder charges related to a fatal shooting outside a Pine Hills McDonald’s last month.
Orange County deputies said Tuesday they’ve arrested Shaddrick Wright, 20, and Deon Justice, 19. The pair are charged with first-degree murder. Deputies said they are accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Jamario Dixon outside of the McDonald’s on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills on April 25.
Dixon’s brother told deputies he drove Dixon to McDonald's to meet someone. Instead after they arrived, several shots were fired, deputies said.
Deputies said Dixon was meeting up with Justice to sell him a gun. Instead, deputies said, Wright, who showed up with Justice, ended up shooting Dixon in the shoulder.
Deputies said Dixon was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
ARRESTED: Shaddrick Wright, 20, and Deon Justice, 19, are behind bars for the 4/25 shooting homicide of Jamario Dixon on Silver Star Road. Wright and Justice face charges of 1st Degree Felony Murder and First Degree Murder, respectively. pic.twitter.com/C4BO9Kj8nT— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 7, 2019
