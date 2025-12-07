Orange County

Pedestrian killed in crash on Silver Star Rd in Orange County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Honda CR-V while crossing Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road.

The incident happened when the vehicle was moving west on Silver Star Road, and the pedestrian stepped into the road directly in front of it.

The Honda CR-V driver was unharmed and stayed at the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was transported to ORMC, where they were pronounced deceased.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

