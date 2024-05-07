2 New Smyrna Beach schools placed on lockdown after reports of a gun possibly being on campus

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two schools were placed on lockdowns Tuesday morning after it was reported that a gun could be on one of the campuses, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Police said they are searching New Smyrna Beach High School, but no guns have been discovered yet.

There have been no reports of any shots fired or anyone injured.

New Smyrna Beach Middle School was also placed under a lockdown but it has since been lifted.

Deputies and @NSBPolice are on scene at New Smyrna Beach High School due to a report of a possible firearm on campus. There are no reports of any shots fired or anyone injured. Units are clearing the campus and ensuring everyone’s safety. Thanks for your patience! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 7, 2024

Earlier Tuesday, students were kept out of Oak Ridge High School in Orange County after the school said it received a concerning email that contained a possible threat.

Nothing was discovered in that case and the school was given an all clear.

