2 students accused of threatening to shoot up Seminole County middle school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two Tuskawilla Middle School students were arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot up their school, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Jazmin Correy, 13, notified a school resource deputy about a credible threat of a school shooting.
Related Headlines
She showed the deputy text messages she received from Alfred Joseph Linder, 14, saying that he was thinking about shooting up the school, an arrest report said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Georgia police chief's wife arrested in drug bust, charged with heroin possession, officials say
- Taxpayers will be responsible for bill when Florida's springs run dry
- Neighbors want Winter Park church to turn down volume after over 200 noise complaints
- 10-week-old puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing out of his forehead
The report said Linder went into great detail about how he would conduct the mass shooting.
"In the text messages, it is clearly noted that Jazmin was a willing participant in the threats to conduct the school shooting, even adding to the plans and details," the report said.
Linder and Correy were taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Enforcement Center on charges of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
Read: District completes investigation into unwanted touching in Oviedo HS locker room
Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Walt Griffin said in an email to parents that there were no safety concerns and that the school is safe.
"Please be assured that school district discipline will be fully applied as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct to the students involved, in addition to any criminal charges that may be levied," he said. "We wish to make it crystal clear that threats of any kind are no laughing matter and will not be tolerated."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}