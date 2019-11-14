Neighbors want Winter Park church to turn down volume after over 200 noise complaints

WINTER PARK, Fla. - People in a Seminole County neighborhood say they're fed up with the noise coming from an area church.
Action Church sits next to Grand Road in Winter Park, next to two busy neighborhoods.
Jeremy Fratti said a year ago he heard a thumping noise and thought it was a car with bass turned up as it was driving down the street, but was surprised to learn the noise was coming from a church.
Ramon Irizarry told Channel 9 that although he knows the exact times the drums will start during Sunday service, he can also hear the church during the week.
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said there have been 222 noise complaints at Action Church's address since December 2018.
Deputies said they're drafting a countywide noise ordinance after several noise complaints came in across the county, and just from the church. There is no specific date when the draft could be finished.
A pastor at the church told Channel 9 that they are aware of the complaints but wouldn't be able to speak about the noise Wednesday evening.
