2 years since Surfside collapse: Florida officials honor the victims

MIAMI, Fla. — Saturday marks the second year since the collapse of the high-rise condominium tower in Surfside, Florida.

The community came together to commemorate the 98 people who lost their lives on June 24, 2021.

The condo building gave way in the middle of the night as many residents were sleeping.

The city of Miami hosted a remembrance ceremony Saturday morning near the Champlain Towers South building.

Gov. Ron DeSantis attended the ceremony and said those lives will never be forgotten.

“Two years after we lost 98 precious lives in the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers, grieving families, the local community, and the entire state continue to mourn,” he said. “The memory of those 98 Floridians will never be forgotten, and we will keep their families in our prayers.”

DeSantis also said he was thankful for the hundreds of first responders who rushed in to look for survivors and remained on the pile, working around the clock for days following the tragic collapse.

In 2022, DeSantis signed $1 million in the budget for the Department of State to build the Champlain Towers South Memorial.

He also signed House Bill 1469, which designated a portion of Collins Avenue in front of the former site of Champlain Towers South as “98 Points of Light Road” to commemorate the victims.

In addition to the ceremony, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper lit up Friday night with the message ‘In Memoriam Surfside.’

The 700-foot-tall building also featured a star-spangled salute to the first responders that rescued people from the rumble.

