2024 Election: How Black women could play a major role leading up to November

CHICAGO, Ill. — The are 16 million black women who are eligible to vote in this year’s election.

That’s less than seven percent of the U.S. population, but they are an influential group that could play a major role leading up to November.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now leading the Democratic ticket, and some black women say they’re witnessing more than just history.

“It shows that black women’s political power and political leadership has been built for this moment,” President of the organization “Higher Heights for America” Glynda C. Carr said.

Channel 9′s Kirstin Garris spoke with Carr during the Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Higher Heights for America is a national organization that helps black women run for office.

Carr says black women are a powerful voting group.

During the 2020 election, 90 percent of black women voted for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“We believe we are the modern-day architects of this democracy,” Carr said. “We’re organizing trips to the voting booth, organizing our house, our block, our church, our sorority, and our union.”

While there’s been a lot of enthusiasm in Chicago during the convention, Carr says black women voters are also mobilizing in their own way, outside of the DNC.

“It’s the importance of seeing the joy. People making their own t-shirts. If they’re wearing their Chucks and pearls. Them bringing their daughters and their granddaughters to vote and to volunteer,” Carr said. “It is about the future.”

Between now and November, Carr says the focus isn’t limited to just the race for the White House. She says they’ll also be monitoring candidates vying for local and state elected offices as well.

“We are going to be paying attention and holding our candidates and our elected officials accountable,” Carr said. “But also creating the environment for our elected leaders to push innovation into our public policy.”

