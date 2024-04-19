2nd crash on SR 417 further snarls traffic in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A second crash on State Road 417 continued to cause traffic backups on the road Friday morning.

The crash was reported at about 10:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 417 at mile marker 31, which is near Lake Underhill Road.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed an overturned truck in the emergency lane.

SR 417 crash A second crash on State Road 417 on Friday morning continued to cause traffic backups on the road. (FDOT)

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Officials initially said that all lanes were closed, congesting traffic for three miles. But one lane has since been reopened, allowing for vehicles to pass the crash scene.

Another crash involving an overturned construction truck happened earlier Friday. Click here to read about that crash.

