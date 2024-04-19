ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot on Friday and through the rest of the weekend.

Our area will have lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Friday afternoon.

Near record highs this weekend before next storm system arrives

This is above our average high temperature of around 84 degrees.

We will see a near-record high of around 94 degrees on Saturday, which is around 96 degrees.

Our area will have a chance for a pop-up storm on Sunday before our next front arrives on Monday.

Rain and storms from the front will lower our highs back into the 80s for next week.

