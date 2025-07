, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man in his 20s after he fell off a boat on Lake Butler Saturday, July 12.

Both OCSO and Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 9927 Giffin Court around 4:15 p.m.

Both agencies are actively searching for the man.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group