0 3 dead, 4 injured after 6 separate shootings during violent week in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Six separate shootings in just a matter of days made for a violent week in Orange County.

The violence includes two shootings in seven hours, between Thursday night and early Friday morning, where one man was killed and another was hurt.

Investigators said a man was shot at Jerico's Drive Thru on Belco Drive, near Pine Hills Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said.

The other shooting was about 20 miles away on Brice Court, near University Boulevard. Deputies said the victim in that shooting survived after going to a fire station.

Deputies said they have suspects in custody in both shootings.

The most recent shooting happened Friday morning. The victim walked into the fire station to get help.

Brice Court near the University of Central Florida became the scene of the sixth shooting in six days in metro Orlando.

The victim was shot just before 4 a.m. and a suspect was found in a wooded area nearby. So far, investigators have not released a motive in the case.

That shooting came just hours after the fifth shooting in as many days.

In that case, a 30-year-old man was killed at a drive-thru convenience store. Officials said the suspect, who is already custody, was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

A woman at the store said Friday that workers are grieving but would not say if the victim was an employee there.

Every day this week there has been a shooting, including three fatalities and a pregnant woman who is still hospitalized.

The shootings this week also include: Thiago Neves, who was shot Sunday while pumping gas with his wife sitting in the car; a pregnant woman shot in the head Monday afternoon in a domestic incident; two men shot later Monday at another 7-Eleven; and a 57-year-old woman gunned down Wednesday on a bike.

