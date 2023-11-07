300 Central Florida musicians to bring Disney music to life at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — An ensemble made up of 300 Orlando-area musicians will bring the magic of Disney music to life this month at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Members of the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will present “Symphonic Disney II” on Nov. 17 and 18 inside Steinmetz Hall.

“With so many unforgettable Disney films, Broadway shows, theme parks, and more to explore, it was a challenge to narrow down this concert while still performing something everyone will recognize,” said CFCArts Vice President of Creative & Production Justin Muchoney. “Every piece of music that we will perform holds a special place in the heart of someone in that room, and we hope you hear some of your favorites and remember the awe and wonder you felt when you first experienced the music and magic of Disney.”

Audiences can experience the crash of the waves from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Moana,” the thrill of the chase in “Coco,” and transport to the faraway lands of “Black Panther” and “Thor” throughout the concert.

Performances will be 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 18. Tickets start at $20. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

