Raising Cane’s opens first Central Florida restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raising Cane’s is opening its newest restaurant on Tuesday in the O-Town West development.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Today’s festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. and will include a drawing to award 20 Customers Free Cane’s for a Year and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the Orlando Economic Partnership.

The first 100 Customers who dine in and purchase a Box Combo will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a free Box Combo card valid on their next visit.

READ: Feast your eyes on art and wine at an upcoming Altamonte festival

“We are so excited to open doors and to share our ONE LOVE with the Orlando community and the over 70 million tourists who visit our community each year,” said Alisa Petermichael, Area Leader of Restaurants.

Raising Cane’s plans to hire more than 400 people to fill the need at the three Central Florida locations ranging from crew members to management level positions.

“We have hired nearly 135 new crewmembers who are ready to serve our Customers and get involved in this community,” said Alisa Petermichael, Area Leader of Restaurants.

READ: Holidays are coming: Festival of Trees starts this weekend in Orlando

The restaurant is located between some of Orlando’s most popular attractions, Walt Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Orlando.

The new restaurant in O-Town West will feature a large dining room showcasing artwork that reflects the local community and celebrates Orlando’s heritage and culture.

READ: Plans for the new Oviedo Marketplace are moving forward

The restaurant will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

The first opening Tuesday in Orlando, 7105 Palm Parkway, will mark the first of three Central Florida openings.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Raising Canes' Opening Tuesday in Orlando Raising Cane's is opening its newest restaurant on Tuesday in the O-Town West development. (Raising Cane's)

In December the company plans to open a location near Lake Nona, 12040 Pioneers Way, and this winter another location in the Four Corners area, 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Along with the three openings in Central Florida, the company has plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023.

Raising Cane’s has over 750 Restaurants in 35 states, the Middle East, and Guam.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group