Holidays are coming: Festival of Trees starts this weekend in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida tradition returns this weekend to signal the beginning of the holiday season.

The Orlando Museum of Art will present the Festival of Trees from Nov. 11 through Nov. 19.

This year’s theme is “Enchanted Holidays.”

Guests can see magical displays with over 40 hand-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses to purchase.

There will also be a raffle, live entertainment and a holiday shopping experience.

The event will benefit OMA’s education programs.

General admission will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum encourages people to purchase tickets early.

