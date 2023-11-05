DeSantis says state workers will get extra time off around the holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State workers will get a little more time off around the holidays.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that state offices will be closed extra days around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

DeSantis’ office said in a news release that state offices will be closed on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving.

Agencies were already set to be closed on Thanksgiving and Nov. 24.

With Christmas on a Monday, offices also will be closed on Dec. 26.

In addition, they will be closed on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, along with New Year’s Day, which is on a Monday.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the state of Florida’s Israel rescue operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

