Feast your eyes on art and wine at an upcoming Altamonte festival

ALTAMONTE, Fla. — It’s another year for art, wine and family fun.

The Altamonte Art, Craft & Wine Festival will be at Cranes Roost Park on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features works from 150 artists and unique pieces to purchase.

Families can also enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, a Kidz Zone with face painting, a bounce house and art activities.

Guests can participate in the Wine Stroll with complimentary tastings, create custom wine labels and spin a “Wheel de Triomphe” for prizes.

Admission to the festival is free.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Seminole County schools through the Seminole County South Rotary Club’s Rising Achiever’s Program.

The program provides scholarships for students who overcame adversity and are on the path to graduation.

