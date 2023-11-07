Plans for the new Oviedo Marketplace are moving forward

OVIEDO, Fla. — Plans to transform an empty section of the Oviedo Mall are moving forward.

On Monday, city council members unanimously passed an ordinance for the project to move forward.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

That means the new plan, known as the Oviedo Marketplace, will now go before a public hearing on Dec. 4.

Channel 9 has followed the talks to redevelop the old Macy’s property at the Oviedo Mall for years.

Read: Are paper receipts safe to touch? See the toxins you could be exposed to

Developers want to build 250 residential units, with 175 for residents older than 55 as well as a 124-room hotel.

The 51,000 square feet of the former Macy’s property would go to the project, with the remaining 128,000 square feet will be used for retail space.

Read: Former Orlando Christian high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group