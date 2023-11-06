Former Orlando Christian high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman who formerly worked as a high school science teacher at a highly regarded Christian school in Orlando was arrested last month related to allegations that she sexually abused a female student.

Harriet H. Sugg was accused of grooming the student, identified in a related lawsuit as Jane Doe, since the student began attending The First Academy in 2014 until Sugg was terminated in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Sugg and the student became close when Sugg disclosed she was a victim of sexual abuse herself. The two began spending enormous amounts of time together.

The filing said Sugg gave Doe a gift asking if Doe wanted to be Sugg’s “little sister,” offered Doe rides off campus and allowed her to skip classes.

In the filing, the student accused Sugg of inappropriately touching Doe in front of other students and abusing her inside classrooms.

It said academy leadership ignored reports from other students, Sugg’s then-husband and possibly from a staff member who was alleged to have walked in during an inappropriate moment between the teacher and child.

The lawsuit said neither the academy, nor First Baptist Church leadership, reported the abuse to Doe’s parents. It said the abuse led to the teenager abusing substances and harming herself, ending in a two-month stay in a mental health facility.

The filing said Sugg was removed from teaching in 2016 and terminated one month later.

Even after her termination, Sugg was outspoken about her own abuse. In 2019, she told Houston Public Radio she was abused by a priest in Taiwan, who later moved to the Lone Star State.

“In retrospect, I would think, man, if kids today report abuse, I would pray that someone would get them into counseling and keep them in counseling and follow up,” she said to NPR.

A Facebook page matching Sugg’s name, picture and biography said she began teaching at NorthBay Christian School in Clearwater in 2018. WFTV has reached out to school leaders to find out if they ever had any complaints about her or if they’d been in contact with parents since her arrest. She left the school in 2022.

Messages left with that Facebook user, as well as Sugg’s attorney, have not been returned.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be a nurturing and Christ-centered environment where students can grow academically, emotionally, and spiritually. We understand that trust in our institution has been shaken by these allegations, and we want to acknowledge the pain and concern this has caused in our community,” leaders of the academy and church said in a joint statement Monday. “First Baptist Orlando and The First Academy do not tolerate any form of sexual abuse or sexual harassment. Nothing is more important than protecting the safety and well-being of our students.”

