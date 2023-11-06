Man accused of recording child in Walt Disney World resort bathroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was accused last month of recording a young boy inside the bathroom of a Walt Disney World resort.

Deputies said the 10-year-old boy told his parents that a man took pictures of him while he was using the bathroom at Disney’s Grant Floridian Resort and Spa on Oct. 6.

Deputies identified the suspect as Clayton Snider, 22, of Kentucky.

Read: Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud trial

When deputies arrived and searched Snider’s phone, they said they found a video of a young boy using the restroom in the hidden and recently deleted items on Snider’s phone.

Snider was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

Read: Florida’s special session begins Monday morning

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group