4 hurt after shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Several Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 7 a.m. to South Orange Blossom Trail near 41st Street.

OBT was closed in the area with several Orange County deputy cruisers gathered near a shopping complex in the area.

Deputies said two men were shot and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Two other men were also taken to ORMC with unknown injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting is under investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

