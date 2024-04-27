4 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a shooting on Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Police said the shooting involved 4 victims.

The victims were taken to the Halifax Hospital, police said.

Officers said the suspect has been taken into custody.

Channel is looking into the shooting and will have more updates as it becomes available.

See the map of the location.

