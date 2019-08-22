0 4 Mount Dora caregivers face charges for allegedly assaulting disabled patient

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Four women are facing charges for aggravated assault to a disabled adult after Mount Dora police said the women they were supposed to be taking care of.

While two of the women have turned themselves in, there are warrants for the arrest of two other women.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jalayah Wiggins, Carolyn Joe, Breneisha Blunt and Sheneka Hester all engaged in the abuse.

Officials said the abuse happened at a group home on August 13 after the discovery of a female patient with bruising on her face and a skinned knee.

Investigators said that the caregivers told them that the patient caused the injuries to herself.

Two days later, representatives from the Department of Children and Family Services, along with other officials, watched surveillance from inside the home that allegedly showed the four women engaging in the battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hester shoved the woman, which caused the skinned knee. The incident escalated when Wiggins and Joe later allegedly shoved the woman to the floor.

The affidavit went on to say that all four women were placed on administrative leave and are not expected to return as caregivers at the facility.

Two other women are believed to have witnessed the alleged abused and did nothing about it. It is unclear if those women were caregivers and if they'll be facing any charges.

