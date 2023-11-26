Local

4Roots reveals details for $28M second phase of urban farm campus in Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The second phase of the 4Roots Farm Campus near downtown Orlando is coming into view with the Nov. 21 divulgement of new details and the project’s price tag — as well as the announcement of a $5 million grant from Dr. Phillips Charities.

Per a news release, the $28.1 million second phase of the 18-acre urban farm campus will include:

  • A 3/4-acre community green with a 300-square-foot stage
  • A 7,500-square-foot events center with 300 seats
  • A 5,300-square-foot restaurant
  • A 5,100-square-foot cafe and retail space
  • The 5,300-square-foot Culinary Health Institute
  • Four 1,500-square-foot guest houses
  • Solar and site lighting.

