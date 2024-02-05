5 popular restaurant chains to expand in Central Florida in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Five restaurant chains recently opened new Orlando locations and plan to expand even more in the coming months.

New York-based Just Salad opened its third Central Florida location Jan. 18 in Waterford Lakes. This is one of roughly 20 new eateries the chain will open nationwide in 2024.

Read: Boeing finds misdrilled holes on 737 Max; could delay production

Three popular salad options on its menu include Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch and Tokyo Supergreens. Other Just Salad menu items include avocado toast, wraps, warm bowls, soups and smoothies.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group