Orlando 7-Eleven employee charged with murder in fatal shooting outside store

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven store, police announced Monday.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 23-year-old James Trevon Felix, who was employed at the store.

According to Felix’ arrest report, police were called to the business at 3355 Vineland Road just before 2 a.m. Friday morning after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man lying on the ground.

Officers arrived to find 30-year-old Wolf Lindor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they spoke to one witness who reported hearing five to eight gunshots before they looked and saw who they believed to be the shooter get in a car and leave the area.

Police next spoke to a man who said he had owned the 7-Eleven for approximately a month and identified Felix as one of two employees who were working when the shooting occurred.

The owner said Felix called him at 1:55 a.m. and told him someone had been shot and that he was going home. Police say the owner told them Felix called again later from home via Facetime and asked if he could work at another 7-Eleven location.

Police reviewed footage from the store’s security camera showing Felix working at the store and Lindor arriving approximately 30 minutes before the shooting.

Police say the video shows Felix walking towards Lindor in the parking lot and apparently hitting him in the face. According to investigators, when Lindor punches Felix back, Felix appears to extend his arms as though he’s firing a gun.

Police also noted the video shows Felix at that time standing in the same spot where they later recovered several spent shell casings.

After the shooting, police say Lindor can be seen retreating before falling where he was ultimately found by first-responders.

Investigators determined Felix was picked up and driven away from the scene by a family member who wasn’t aware of the shooting at the time.

Felix was located by the Orlando Police Department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit Monday and booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He remains there on no bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

