0 7-Eleven locations blasts classical music to prevent loitering

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 7-Eleven's in Central Florida are trying something different to keep people from loitering.

The stores are blasting classical music to prevent people from hanging out outside the storefronts.

From the parking lot, it's not that loud, but right by the speakers near the doors, it’s on full blast.

The owner of a store in Parramore said the company picked his location because of ongoing loitering issues at the property.

He said the company paid for all the equipment and provided the music, which he’s been playing for the last two to three weeks.

The same music was being played at the other end of Colonial Drive.

Numbers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office show roughly a third of the calls from the store every month deal with trespassing or something suspicious.

But more than halfway though this month after the music started, there was just one call during May.

Scotty Atkinson is at the store every week to cut grass in the area.

He’s noticed a difference week-to-week with the groups staying farther away.

Channel 9 asked 7-Eleven why it picked this approach. The company said in a statement, “We test a variety of programs in our stores that promote an excellent experience for our customers. We have received very positive feedback from our customers about the atmosphere created by the music."

7-Eleven stores in other states have also started using the strategy.





