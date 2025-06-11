Neighbors cite ‘dangerous’ speeding in neighborhood where hit-and-run driver killed Kissimmee woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Osceola County Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on Florida Parkway near Birchwood Circle.

Troopers said a 40-year-old Kissimmee woman was struck by a vehicle while running in the northbound lane of Florida Parkway.

The driver who struck her fled the scene.

Neighbors said the driver leaving shocked them, but the crash didn’t.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Esther Colon.

Colon and her neighbor, Rebecca Hernandez, said drivers sometimes go 70 mph, despite the speed limit being 30 mph.

“We always run across. Even if we don’t see cars, we run,” Colon said. “Sometimes they pass so fast you don’t have time to look or see them. It’s very very, very dangerous.”

Their homes are right in front of the fatal crash scene.

“It was really bad this morning,” Hernandez said.

The victim was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group