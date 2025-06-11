Woman killed in hit-and-run crash inside Osceola County neighborhood, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Osceola County.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Florida Parkway near Birchwood Circle.

Troopers said an adult woman was killed in the crash, and the driver who struck her fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 911.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group