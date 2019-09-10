  • 7-year-old's 'wild' birthday party prompts neighbor to call cops

    By: Kelly Healey , AP

    FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - A 7-year-old’s birthday party at her Florida home Sunday was so wild that someone called the sheriff’s office.

    An angry neighbor called authorities to complain about the noise at Alondra's birthday party, Okaloosa County sheriff's officials said.

    When a deputy arrived, she was so amused that she gave the children a tour of her patrol car, authorities said.

    The officer didn't put anyone in handcuffs, but instead high-fived the children and posed for a photo with them, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

    The Sheriff's Office posted the photo online and wished Alondra a happy birthday.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

