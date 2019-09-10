7-year-old's 'wild' birthday party prompts neighbor to call cops

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - A 7-year-old’s birthday party at her Florida home Sunday was so wild that someone called the sheriff’s office.
An angry neighbor called authorities to complain about the noise at Alondra's birthday party, Okaloosa County sheriff's officials said.
Related Headlines
When a deputy arrived, she was so amused that she gave the children a tour of her patrol car, authorities said.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The officer didn't put anyone in handcuffs, but instead high-fived the children and posed for a photo with them, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office posted the photo online and wished Alondra a happy birthday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}