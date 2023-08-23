9 things to know about lip cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell lip cancer.

Channel 9 compiled 9 things to know about the cancer to offer context to his diagnosis:

1. According to AdventHealth, lip malignancy is usually diagnosed early because of it is a highly visible area, and patients and providers see and feel something quickly.

2. Lip cancer is much more frequently diagnosed on the lower versus the upper lip, according to AdventHealth.

3. AdventHealth officials said lip malignancy is usually a form of skin cancer (squamous), caused by prolonged ultraviolet exposure and promoted by a fair complexion, smoking – including pipe – and immunosuppression.

4. AdventHealth officials said lip cancer is more common in males, typically between ages 50 and 80 years old.

5. Because it is often diagnosed in early stages, AdventHealth said it very infrequently, less than 10%, spreads to lymph nodes or elsewhere and the treated five-year prognosis is greater than 90%.

6. Surgery is often the preferred mode of treatment.

7. According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, dentists are typically the first to notice signs of lip cancer, often during a routine dental exam.

8. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center officials said the common symptoms of lip cancer include the following:

A sore on the lip that does not heal

A lump on or thickening of the lips

Bleeding, pain, or numbness in the lip

9. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center officials said the best ways to prevent lip cancer are to limit your alcohol consumption and to avoid all forms of tobacco, prolonged periods of time in natural sunlight, and tanning beds.

