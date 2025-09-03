911 audio obtained in police shooting of suicidal man in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Yesterday in Port Orange, a police-involved shooting happened after officers responded to a call about a suicidal individual on Kerry Court.

The man was shot and injured in the incident, but no officers were harmed.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of the escalation that led to gunfire.

The current condition of the man who was shot remains unknown.

Authorities are ongoing their investigation into the circumstances of the shooting, and they will provide updates as additional information comes to light.

