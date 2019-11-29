0 A guide to free holiday fun in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Christmas season is in full swing.

The city is celebrating with free holiday events throughout December.

From outdoor movies and live performances to decorations, here's a guide to ringing in the holidays in and around Orlando.

All month long

The Downtown Orlando Partnership, Downtown Arts District Orlando, the Church Street and Thornton Park Orlando Main Streets districts, along with the Downtown Development Board, are hosting "Deck the Downtown" throughout December. Swing by downtown businesses to see an array of festive lights and window decorations.

TRENDING NOW:

Sunday, Dec. 1

3 p.m.

The Messiah Choral Society is hosting its annual performance of "Handel's Messiah" at Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. The concert will feature familiar work performed by more than 120 choir members including professional soloists.

4 p.m.

The SoDo Main Street District will host its annual family- and pet-friendly holiday event Light Up SoDo. There will be face painting, a letter-writing station for youngster to share their wish list with Santa, train rides, ornament- and wreath-making and even an appearance by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Thursday, Dec. 5

11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The Downtown Development Board will present its annual holiday edition of What's Up Downtown in Lake Eola Park. There will be performances from the Russian Ballet Orlando, Mad Cow Theatre, Howard Middle School Jazz Band and Howard Middle School Elective Orchestra, First United Methodist Church of Orlando students and the NYCE Guys.

Friday, Dec. 6

5 p.m.

Orlando's 72-foot Christmas tree in Lake Eola Park will be lit up with 160,000 animated lights that will come to life during a synchronized light show. The free event will also include live music and performances, vendor booths and food.

Tree-lighting shows take place every night from Dec. 6 through Dec. 22 at 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 and 9:45.

You know holiday season is upon us when our Jack Kazanzas Star is shining bright above our city in @Dwntwn_Orlando. pic.twitter.com/cUd8y1OLrI — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) November 25, 2019

Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 22

Santa Claus will be at the Eola House every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

5 p.m.

The College Park Main Street District's Holiday on the Drive will include a Christmas tree lighting, live music, an appearance by Santa Claus and other holiday festivities.

Friday, Dec. 13

7 p.m.

The holiday classic "Elf" starring Will Ferrell will be shown at the Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park.

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 p.m.

The annual Violectric Holiday Show returns to Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park. The concert will feature traditional holiday songs mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits.

Friday, Dec. 20

7 p.m.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey will be shown as part of the free holiday movie series at the Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park.

Saturday, Dec. 21

7 p.m.

Russian Ballet Orlando will perform Tchaikovsky's arrangement of "The Nutcracker" at Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park.

Friday, Dec. 27

7 p.m.

Christmas doesn't end after Dec. 25 here in Orlando. A screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" close out the holiday season at Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.