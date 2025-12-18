6-year-old critically injured after being hit by car, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a car hit a 6-year-old pedestrian on Reams Road, resulting in critical injuries for the child.

FHP said the incident occurred as the car, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, was driving south on Reams Road and the child was walking on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old female, remained on the scene following the incident, FHP said.

Troopers said the child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical condition. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

