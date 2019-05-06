  • A tiger at the Maitland Farmers' Market: What we know

    By: Cierra Putman

    MAITLAND, Fla. - The city of Maitland confirmed it rented a tiger for a Sunday Earth and Arbor Day event at Lake Lily Park while the Maitland Farmers’ Market was in session.

    It turns out that exhibiting a tiger is allowed by both the state and the federal government.

    Owners of tigers need a Class 1 permit or license and need to be a United States Department of Agriculture licensed exhibitor.

    Although the exhibition of a tiger is legal, many tiger owners Channel 9 spoke with said few owners exhibit tigers for reasons including public pushback and transportation costs.

    The city of Maitland said it paid an event company in Winter Park $3,200 for an animal package. It included a tiger in a roll cage with an animal handler. It also provided other animals, including a capuchin monkey, snakes and parrots for petting and observation.

    The city and the event planner said the tiger is a rescued animal and on hand for educational reasons, but the city did not say who owns the tiger.

    The event company refused to disclose to Channel 9 the identity of the tiger's owner.

