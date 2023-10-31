AAA: Encourages Floridians to have a safe Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,

“There is an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, especially involving children,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “We encourage drivers to slow down, constantly scan the road for pedestrians, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.”

Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.

Use the sidewalk. If one is not available, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left as possible.

Wear bright-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility.

Avoid masks that hinder your view.

Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.

Walk with your children as they go door-to-door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children. If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating.

