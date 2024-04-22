AAA reports Florida’s average gas price climbed 13 cents last week

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA says gas prices keep climbing.

Fuel in Florida rose 13 cents on average last week.

That sets a new 2024 high of $3.64 per gallon.

However, things did settle somewhat over the weekend, with the average falling to $3.58 per gallon.

AAA says tension between Israel and Iran is causing the increase.

