‘Abject failure’: Tijuana Flats rejects Orlando marketing agency Push’s efforts

The trial to settle a dispute between bankrupt restaurant chain Tijuana Flats and its former marketing agency, Orlando-based Push Inc., has been delayed to early 2025.

The two parties jointly filed a motion Nov. 13 to continue the evidentiary hearing on Push’s demand for $53,295.89 in payment for what its alleges was contracted work. The four-hour trial, initially slated for Nov. 19, 2024, will now take place 60 days later.

Of the sum being sought, $22,000 allegedly is for campaign assets related to what Tijuana Flats described in court filings as a failed marketing campaign. The campaign was for a limited time “Flats Street Food Fest” that ran earlier this year. A special menu of grilled street corn tacos, stuffed street corn burrito, loaded street fries and other items allegedly was promoted via Push’s marketing efforts.

