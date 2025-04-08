International Speedway Boulevard beach access ramp back in service after 10 month closure

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The iconic International Speedway Boulevard beach ramp is back in service after being closed for construction for ten months.

The project expanded the ramp and access point, allowing for a larger volume of visitors. Sidewalks were also improved, new parking spaces added and new bathrooms were built.

The work happened at the same time as another $30 million project with the city and FDOT, which widened east ISB between the Halifax River Bridge and A1A.

All of the construction created issues for businesses. Over the past 10 months, many told Eyewitness News they lost revenue and foot traffic. Those same owners were not available for comment on Monday.

However, because the entry point was in such poor shape and the bathrooms took a beating during Hurricane Ian in 2022, residents said change was needed.

“I mean look around, compared to the rest of Daytona. Yeah, definitely an improvement,” said Carlo Scrofano.

While there are new parking spaces, they aren’t free unless you’re a Volusia County resident. There are QR codes on the signs to pay for parking or you can get a free resident pass through the county.

