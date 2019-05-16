Acting dean at Orange County school accused of lewd molestation of students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating accusations of lewd molestation of three students by an acting dean at Westridge Middle School.
According to an incident report, the employee allegedly touched the students inappropriately while on campus, as well as at a home.
The report said one student didn’t immediately report the incidents because the acting dean “frequently buys him lunch and helps support him in school.”
The report also states the employee offered the students money in exchange for sexual situations.
NEW: The @OrangeCoSheriff’s Office is investigating the Acting Dean of Westridge Middle School, who is accused of lewd molestation of several students over the past few months. One student reported the dean grabbed his genitalia and said “damn, you are packing.” @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OJQND9gm6D— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 15, 2019
Principal Matt Turner sent a voice message to parents, saying:
“An employee at our school is being investigated after allegations of inappropriate conduct. We are working in conjunction with law enforcement in this matter. The employee is on administrative leave and is not on campus, pending the outcome of the investigation. Please know we take all allegations seriously and the safety of our students is my top priority.”
The acting dean was not arrested. His name has not been released.
