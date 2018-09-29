0 Activist Erin Brockovich hosts town hall in Satellite Beach after water tests find carcinogens

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - Activist Erin Brockovich will be hosting a town hall meeting in Satellite Beach on Saturday to discuss possible contamination behind a cancer cluster in the area.

The meeting, which is being held at the Kingdom Worship Center in Satellite Beach at 2 p.m., comes a day after the mayor of Cocoa Beach asked pet owners not to let their dogs drink the well water at a beachside dog park.

The mayor made that request after water quality tests of the well that serves Lori Wilson Dog Park found high levels of carcinogens in the water.

That well is one of 12 around the area that have shown high levels of cancer causing agents.

John McGee frequents the dog park.

“This place is like Cheers without the alcohol. Everybody knows everybody; they all hang out,” he said.

Next week, the city will discuss why, according to the new tests, what’s coming from the nearby well show levels of contaminants much higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels.

After a large number of cancer cases were documented in nearby Satellite Beach, the dog park’s area was selected for a second round of analysis as cities along the Space Coast begin intensive testing.

Of 19 new locations tested for PFOA and PFOS contaminants in Cocoa Beach, 11 showed levels above EPA standards.

A lift station for Patrick Air Force Base, where the analysis suggests the contaminants are coming from, showed the highest concentration of all.

While McGhee finds the results concerning, he appreciates the city’s emphasis on testing and thinks leaders are doing all they can to keep the community informed.

