Two winning lottery tickets were sold in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that two lucky players in greater Orlando have won the evening drawing with their winning tickets.

The winning tickets matched the numbers in Sunday evening’s Fantasy 5 draw: 2-10-14-24-35.

Lottery officials said the winning tickets—worth $50,486.75— were purchased at a local Publix and Food store in Florida.

Just look for the lucky Publix location on the map below, located at 299 E International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand.

The lucky Rightway Food store is located at 5500 Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando, as well as on the map below.

Recently, two local players in Orlando bought winning tickets on the same street. View that story here.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group