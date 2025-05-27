Two lucky locals hit the jackpot in Tuesday evening’s Florida Lottery draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that two lucky players in Orlando have won the evening drawing with their winning tickets.

The winning tickets matched the numbers in Tuesday’s draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are: 12-13-14-24-36.

Lottery officials said the winning tickets—worth $50,265.72— were purchased at a local Winn-Dixie and 7-Eleven.

You can easily find the lucky Winn-Dixie location right on the map below, situated at 11957 Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando.

On the map below, you may also find the lucky 7-Eleven location at 12298 Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

