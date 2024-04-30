APOPKA, Fla. — AdventHealth Apopka unveiled a $26.3 million expansion on Monday.

The hospital opened a new patient floor to help address a growing population.

AdventHealth said studies show the population of Apopka will increase by more than 8% in the next five years.

The fifth-floor expansion brings the total number of hospital beds to nearly 160, including beds for heart and dialysis patients.

Read: AdventHealth Apopka unveiled a $26.3 million expansion on Monday

AdventHealth officials said they understand adding high-quality care services is important to the healing process.

Over 100 new jobs were created because of the expansion.

“With our highly engaged workforce, this expansion will afford us the opportunity to further grow and elevate our team through newly developed education and training opportunities,” said Melissa Leonard, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Apopka. “It’s a blessing to provide specialty nursing jobs to those who live and serve in this close-knit community.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 AdventHealth Apopka opens new floor for more patients AdventHealth Apopka unveiled a $26.3 million expansion on Monday. (AdventHealth Apopka /AdventHealth Apopka)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group